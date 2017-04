West Michigan was greeted with a round of storms earlier this morning with some producing severe hail up to golfball size.

More storms are in the forecast later this afternoon into the evening that could produce more widespread severe weather. A cold front will sweep through Lower Michigan tonight that will help trigger the storms and bring in much cooler air for Tuesday.

Prepare for cooler air by 10 to 20 degrees Tuesday.

