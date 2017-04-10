Sex charges reinstated against ex-MSU hoops star

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge has reinstated sexual assault charges against former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves.

Cleaves is accused of assaulting a woman after a charity golf event and a visit to a Flint-area bar in 2015. A District Court judge dismissed the case in December after hearing days of testimony.

But Genesee County Judge Archie Hayman reversed that decision Monday, saying there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial. Hayman says he’s not judging Cleaves’ guilt or innocence.

Defense attorney Frank Manley has called it a case of “regret” not “rape.”

The 39-year-old Cleaves is a Flint native. He led Michigan State to the NCAA basketball championship in 2000 and appeared in 167 games with four NBA teams.

