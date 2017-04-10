Stolen gun used in Kzoo armed robbery; 1 arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man was arrested after police say he robbed another man using a stolen gun early Sunday morning.

The victim told police he was walking alone in the 100 block of W. Lovell Street when the suspect approached him with a handgun around 2 a.m.

The victim said the suspect then threatened to shoot him if he did not give the suspect his wallet and keys. After the victim handed over the items, the suspect ran off.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety set up a perimeter in the area. An officer then spotted the suspect crossing Park Street in the 500 block heading west.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Kalamazoo man, was arrested after a short foot chase. Police found the stolen handgun, as well as the victim’s wallet and keys on the suspect.

The man was arrested for armed robbery in addition to several other felonies. No one was injured in the incident.

