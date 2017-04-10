Water main break causes sinkhole in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews had to pull out a SUV from a sinkhole in Grandville Monday morning.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on Blackhawk Drive between Wilson and Mohawk Avenue SW.

Police on scene say a water main break caused the sinkhole.

No one was injured, but the SUV was damaged.

The City of Grandville Public Works Department arrived on scene around 6:30 a.m. to begin repairs. The road is expected to be closed for the day.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene working to gather more information.

