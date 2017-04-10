Wheelhouse Restaurant’s Easter brunch 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Now that everyone has returned from spring break, we are counting down to the next big event… Easter!

If you are looking for a special place to get together this Sunday, make sure to check out Wheelhouse Restaurant’s Easter brunch in Downtown Grand Rapids.

Wheelhouse is really going above and beyond for this holiday celebration. Watch the video above for fun kid activities and a tasty bloody mary bar for mom and dad.

EVENT DETAILS: https://www.facebook.com/events/702840739895085/

WHEELHOUSE MENU: http://www.wheelhousegrandrapids.com/

