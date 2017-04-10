Woman injured trying to protect 2 kids from dog

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say an aggressive dog injured three people including a woman who was trying to protect two children.

Deputies were called to the 63000 block of Crooked Creek in Cass County’s Calvin Township around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on a report that a dog was mauling several people.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says Jennifer Hansford, 44, of Cassopolis was trying to save a 2-year-old and a 7-year-old from a dog when she was also attacked.

Hansford and the 7-year-old were taken by ambulance to Niles Lakeland Hospital for their injuries.

The 2-year-old was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital and then taken to Riley’s Children’s Hospital for severe head trauma.

The sheriff’s office did not say what breed of dog it was or what led up to the attack.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

