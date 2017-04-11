AG takes over murder case involving sheriff’s son





BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Attorney General is taking over a murder case because of the fact that the Van Buren County sheriff’s son is involved in the investigation.

Eddie “EJ” Holland was shot and killed in Lion’s Park in February. Police suspected drugs were a factor in the murder.

Thurman Fletcher was charged with homicide shortly after the shooting though he denied murdering Holland at his arraignment.

Michigan State Police say the son of Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott is a part of an ongoing investigation and could possibly face charges before the case is closed. 24 Hour News 8 has decided not to publish the sheriff’s son’s name since he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

The son is not expected to be charged with causing Holland’s death, police have said.

State police would not go into details as to the sheriff’s son’s involvement in the case. A source with knowledge of the investigation said that he was friends with Fletcher and the two lived together for a time.

Investigative sources also confirm that Abbott’s son’s gun is the suspected murder weapon and that the sheriff’s son reported the gun stolen shortly after the homicide.

Abbott said his office has had nothing to do with the investigation to avoid any appearance of impropriety. He said he has intentionally stayed out of the loop in the case.

“The state police is handling the case and I’ve stayed out of it as well as my agency,” Abbott said in an email statement. “Anytime there’s a possible conflict that is the way my department handles…”

Abbott said he’s simply hoping for the best for his son.

MSP officials said more charges are expected to be filed as the investigation moves forward.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

