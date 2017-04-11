BCFD: Fire damages Calhoun Area Career Center

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun Area Career Center closed its doors on Tuesday following an early morning fire.

The fire alarm went off just before 4 a.m. at the career center, located in the 400 block of E. Roosevelt Avenue in Battle Creek.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the back of the building on the roof. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly with the help of sprinklers inside the building.

The career center was closed Tuesday due to concerns the smoke from burnt plastic may be toxic and there could still be pockets of it trapped in areas.

It’s estimated that there was $45,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities say it appears to be accidental.

