Celebrate Easter at the Grand River Hotel

GRAND RAPIDS, (WOOD) – We have big weekend ahead of us with the Easter holiday approaching. It’s really the perfect time to talk about a newly renovated hotel and restaurant in Grand Rapids!

The Grand River Hotel has experienced a major overhaul with a newly designed a restaurant space, new menu, and a new chef on board who’s doing some really fun things!

We’re excited to take you inside and show you around! See video above.

This is a nice option if you have family or friends coming into town for Easter or Mother’s Day. The rooms at the Grand River Hotel have been upgraded, and the food – oh my, it is incredible!

The RiverRock Restaurant and Lounge will be open for Easter brunch on Sunday from 11am to 3pm. Call to save your spot – they are taking reservations now! The Restaurant also has special pricing for kids; and, bonus, little ones under 4 eat free!

Hotel guests have free parking with complementary shuttle service to and from downtown Grand Rapids.

Details

The Grand River Hotel is located on Ann Street, just a couple miles north of downtown.

Easter Brunch at the Grand River Hotel

Sunday, April 16

11am – 3pm

$24.95 adults, $11.95 kids 5-12 yrs, kids under 4 eat free

Reservations recommended – call 616-363-9001

