Deputies seek 2 men in suspicious situation involving kids

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious situation involving two men who allegedly approached children.

It happened near the intersection of 36th Avenue and Port Sheldon in Georgetown Township around 4 p.m. Friday.

Three girls between the ages of 10 and 12 years were riding their bicycles when they said a white work van stopped near them and two men got out and tried to make contact with them. The girls rode off and the two men got into their van and headed west on Port Sheldon Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both men were white and in their late 30s to early 40s, according to the girls. The first man was approximately 6 feet tall with a husky build and thick beard, they said. He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants.

The girls said the second man was approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing dark-colored mechanic-style coveralls, they said.

The van had a ladder rack, no side windows, but a logo on the side, according to the girls. They believe the logo was a light blue square that contained white lettering.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

