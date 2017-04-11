Developers reveal vision for downtown GR hotel, offices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Developers in downtown Grand Rapids are revealing their vision for site of the former TGI Friday’s, which closed in November.

Tuesday morning, city commissioners discussed CWD Real Estate’s plans to transform 50 Monroe Ave. NW. If all goes as planned, the building would be split in two for a hotel and commercial and office space.

CWD Real Estate wants to open an AC Hotel, which is a branch of Marriott. The 81,000 square foot boutique hotel would have about 130 rooms.

The eastern building along Ottawa Avenue would be rehabilitated for commercial use. Last year, crews removed glass panels from the building’s fascade, revealing a brick exterior and stone arches from a different era.

CWD Real Estate estimates the completed development could create 86 full-time jobs and 15 part-time jobs.

The project is expected to cost $37.8 million. The city commission will take a final vote on the proposed plan Tuesday night.

Construction on the AC Hotel is expected to start in mid-to late spring and should take about 18 months to finish.

