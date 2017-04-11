Fling into spring at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is ready for warm weather! Take a look at the video above for all the spring and summer happenings coming your way.
Shows
Chris Tucker – April 22
Maze featuring Frankie Beverly – April 29
Cinco de Mayo Celebration – May 6
Jason Aldean – June 1
Loretta Lynn – June 10
Keith Urban – July 20
Matchbox 20 – September 14
…just to name a few.
Looking for a little family fun? Your kids will love Soaring Eagle’s waterpark attractions!
Waterpark events
Fling into Spring – April 9 – May 31 (Sunday and Thursdays)
Easter Weekend – April 14 – 16
Earth Day Ocean Creatures Weekend – April 21 & 22
Pirates Weekend – April 28 & 29
…and more!