GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Now that we seem to be turning the corner with warmer weather, it’s time to get our wardrobes ready for the change in seasons.

We’re pulling out the shorts, the short sleeves, and the open toed shoes…

Get great new sandal styles that are as functional as they are fashionable! That, right there, is the cornerstone of Foot Solutions. Check out the new styles and bright colors in the video above.

Mention you saw this on eightWest and get $10 off your purchase!

Find your nearest store: https://footsolutions.com/

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit