Man enters plea in murder of ex’s new boyfriend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend entered into a plea agreement on the day his trial was scheduled to start.

Angel Villegas-Guzman, 23, pleaded no contest on Monday to an amended charge of second-degree murder and a felony firearm charge.

Three charges were dropped under the terms of Villegas-Guzman’s plea deal: first-degree murder, first-degree home invasion and a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Authorities say Villegas-Guzman shot and killed 21-year-old Kyro Garnett at a Wyoming apartment complex on May 6, 2016. Garnett was dating Villegas-Guzman’s ex-girlfriend.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as one at sentencing, which is scheduled for May 11.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

