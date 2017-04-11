Mental Health Foundation’s ‘Be Nice’ unveils new website

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The foundation behind one of West Michigan’s most recognizable phrases has unveiled a new website.

BeNice.org is the work of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan.

The first thing visitors will notice when they go to the website is a toll-free phone number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 1.800.273.8255.

“If you are in distress and need immediate help, call 911,” said Jessica Jones, the program promotion coordinator for the Mental Health Foundation. “If you are in crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a great line to do that. The mobile links are set up so if you click them, it will take you to call them right away.”

Under the “Get Help” tab, visitors will find information broken down by different forms of mental illness including eating disorders, dating and domestic abuse and cutting and self-injury among others.

“Maybe you or someone you know are starting to show signs of a mental health issue,” Jones said. “So we have a mental health screening tool. These are not a diagnoses. This is a good tool to use, it’s always best to consult your healthcare provider or a doctor.”

Many people are curious about the Be Nice program. It’s being taught in schools across West Michigan.

“Be Nice is more than a phrase. It’s an action plan,” Jones said. “It’s an action plan created by the Mental Health Foundation. For the first time, the public can go to the website and learn the action plan.”

Under the “Be Nice” tab, there are four animated videos running three minutes long that will take users through each step.

The Mental Health Foundation offices in the 100 block of Oakes SE in downtown Grand Rapids will be open for a special shop day on Wednesday, April 19.

The public is invited to stop by and purchase the popular Be Nice apparel from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also order the merchandise at benice.org and pick it up at the office.

