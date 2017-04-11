Michigan prescribers get new drug monitoring system

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prescribers now have an updated system to search for patient records and help prevent drug addiction.

Appriss Health’s system went live this month. It replaced the Michigan Automatic Prescription System that prescribers had used. The Legislature last year allocated $4.5 million in total to begin replacing and provide routine maintenance of the system. The new system has faster record response times, a dashboard for patient alerts, recent request history and real-time data uploading.

Kroger pharmacies have updated to the system in a partnership. Lt Gov. Brian Calley says that while he considers the overhaul of the prescription system to be the centerpiece of fighting addiction, it cannot work on its own. Legislation has also been introduced to accompany the new system to combat addiction.

