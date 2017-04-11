Multi-vehicle crash closes WB I-96 at I-196 split

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down westbound I-96 at the I-196 split in Grand Rapids.

A still image from a Michigan Department of Transportation camera shows a Rapid Go!Bus on its side and emergency crews on the scene.

The highway was shut down around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Current traffic conditions

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved. The circumstances surrounding the crash are also unknown at this time.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for further updates on this breaking story.

