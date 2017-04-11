Multi-vehicle crash closes WB I-96 at I-196 split

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down westbound I-96 at the I-196 split in Grand Rapids.
A still image from a Michigan Department of Transportation camera shows a Rapid Go!Bus on its side and emergency crews on the scene.
The highway was shut down around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved. The circumstances surrounding the crash are also unknown at this time.
24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for further updates on this breaking story.