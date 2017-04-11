NB I-196 closed south of Fennville due to semi rollover

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of I-196 is closed south of Fennville in Allegan County due to a semi-truck crash.

Allegan Central Dispatch says a semi rolled over on its side around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-196 near 116th Avenue in Ganges Township.

The semi driver told deputies he went went off the edge of the road due to fog, cranked the steering wheel and tipped. He was taken to Holland Hospital but is expected to be okay.

Fuel from the semi also leaked onto the highway.

Fire officials expect the northbound lanes of I-196 to be closed south of M-89 until around 10:30 a.m. while they clean up the crash. Drivers are being let off at exit 30 and can reenter the highway at exit 34 (M-89).

