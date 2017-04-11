No time like spring time to get your house in order

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s no time like spring time to start getting your financial house in order. And it always helps to have some help from the pros. One of those pros is our expert David Carrier who’s in with some exciting news.

Introducing FREE LifePlan Workshops!

David Carrier will be hosting free, fun, info-packed workshops where you’ll learn about LIFEPLAN Independence in a group setting. This is a safe space. Questions are encouraged and your concerns are front and center!

They also have a new funding center, as a demonstration of their commitment to solutions that actually work in Estate Planning. See video above to learn more!

