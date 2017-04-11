NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Kent, Ionia counties

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado was on the ground in southeast Kent County and southwest Ionia County for about five minutes Monday.
The tornado touched down at 8:36 p.m. near 100th Street just east of Alden Nash Avenue in Kent County’s Bowne Township, according to a preliminary report the NWS released Tuesday afternoon. It covered about 5.25 miles before lifting off at 8:41 p.m. near Bell Road north of Keim Road in Ionia County’s Campbell Township. It cut a path up to 220 yards wide and had an estimated peak wind of 90 mph, the NWS said.
Diane Suppes told 24 Hour News 8 that she and her fiancé were watching television at their home Monday night when the severe weather moved through the Alto area.
“We heard the wind pick up, which we expected because they were calling for that, but then all of a sudden it just wham,” Suppes described. “It was the most horrible noise I’ve ever heard in my life.”
The couple lives part of the year in a home near Tyler Creek Campground and Golf Course.
Suppes recalled her whole house shaking and creaking, but she said the frightening situation only lasted about five minutes.
The sound of chainsaws rang out on 92nd Street Tuesday morning as crews worked to quickly clear an entryway to the campground.
Downed trees blocked anyone from driving in or out. Samuel Pyle, the general manager, said he first saw the debris and damage on the morning news.
“This is devastating. We lost our covered bridge. We lost our sign,” Pyle said.
The covered bridge, as it is known locally, was a historic loss. It was built in 1955, but it’s now destroyed.
Pyle said that it’s unclear if they will rebuild the covered bridge.
April 10, 2017 storms across West Michigan
April 10, 2017 storms across West Michigan x
Latest Galleries
-
Maple Street house fire
-
Dogs saved from slaughter
-
Meth labs: What to watch out for
-
Steelcase and Microsoft’s ‘Creative Spaces’
-
Steelcase and Microsoft’s ‘Creative Spaces’
-
Wyoming police chase crash
-
Wyoming police chase crash
-
Gallery: The Latest: George H.W. Bush, Barbara take part in coin toss
-
Comfort Inn theft suspect
-
Gold Avenue SW shooting suspects
—–
Inside woodtv.com: