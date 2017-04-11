NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Kent, Ionia counties

Related Coverage Damage near Freeport may be from tornado





BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado was on the ground in southeast Kent County and southwest Ionia County for about five minutes Monday.

The tornado touched down at 8:36 p.m. near 100th Street just east of Alden Nash Avenue in Kent County’s Bowne Township, according to a preliminary report the NWS released Tuesday afternoon. It covered about 5.25 miles before lifting off at 8:41 p.m. near Bell Road north of Keim Road in Ionia County’s Campbell Township. It cut a path up to 220 yards wide and had an estimated peak wind of 90 mph, the NWS said.

Diane Suppes told 24 Hour News 8 that she and her fiancé were watching television at their home Monday night when the severe weather moved through the Alto area.

“We heard the wind pick up, which we expected because they were calling for that, but then all of a sudden it just wham,” Suppes described. “It was the most horrible noise I’ve ever heard in my life.”

The couple lives part of the year in a home near Tyler Creek Campground and Golf Course.

Suppes recalled her whole house shaking and creaking, but she said the frightening situation only lasted about five minutes.

The sound of chainsaws rang out on 92nd Street Tuesday morning as crews worked to quickly clear an entryway to the campground.

Downed trees blocked anyone from driving in or out. Samuel Pyle, the general manager, said he first saw the debris and damage on the morning news.

“This is devastating. We lost our covered bridge. We lost our sign,” Pyle said.

The covered bridge, as it is known locally, was a historic loss. It was built in 1955, but it’s now destroyed.

Pyle said that it’s unclear if they will rebuild the covered bridge.

April 10, 2017 storms across West Michigan View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The remains of what appears to be a canoe near Tyler Creek Golf Club and Campground in Bowne Township. (April 11, 2017) Tree debris covers a lawn near Tyler Creek Golf Club and Campground in Bowne Township. (April 11, 2017) Covered bridge at Tyler Creek in Bowne Township, built in 1955, was damaged in Monday night's storm. (April 11, 2017) Covered bridge at Tyler Creek in Bowne Township, built in 1955, was damaged in Monday night's storm. (April 11, 2017) Flipped trailer next to partially blown off roof of a barn on 92nd Street SE between Wingeier and Freeport avenues. (April 11, 2017) Damage to a barn on 92nd Street SE between Wingeier and Freeport avenues. (April 11, 2017) Debris stuck in trees near near Tyler Creek Golf Club and Campground in Bowne Township. (April 11, 2017) Storm damage on Wingeier Avenue near Freeport that may be the result of a tornado. (April 10, 2017) Storm damage on Wingeier Avenue near Freeport that may be the result of a tornado. (April 10, 2017) Storm damage on Wingeier Avenue near Freeport that may be the result of a tornado. (April 10, 2017) Emergency responders on 92nd Street in southeast Kent County warn citizens of debris in the road after a possible tornado. (April 10, 2017) Storm debris in the driveway to Tyler Creek Golf Club in Bowne Township. (April 10, 2017) Trees block the entrance to Tyler Creek Golf Club after a storm rushed through. (April 10, 2017) A storm damaged this sign at Tyler Creek Golf Club. (April 10, 2017) Roger and Kris Blough, who live off 92nd Street in Bowne Township, say their property sustained tens of thousands of dollars in damage when a storm barreled through on April 10, 2017. Roger and Kris Blough, who live off 92nd Street in Bowne Township, say their property sustained tens of thousands of dollars in damage when a storm barreled through on April 10, 2017. Roger and Kris Blough, who live off 92nd Street in Bowne Township, say their property sustained tens of thousands of dollars in damage when a storm barreled through on April 10, 2017. A blown-over tree in Byron Center. (Courtesy: ATtila Simo via ReportIt) Lightning strikes at Pere Marquette Beach. (April 10, 2017) Lighting in Dorr Township. (Courtesy Brandee Howe via Facebook) Lightning over Byron Center on April 10, 2017.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Bill’s Blog

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Sign up for school closing text or email alerts

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

