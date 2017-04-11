Possible Great Lakes link to 1971 cold case in Oregon

(WWLP/WOOD) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children say an unidentified young woman whose body was found in Oregon more than 45 years ago may be connected to the Great Lakes, new forensic testing has revealed.

The remains of the woman were discovered on Aug. 19, 1971 in Josephine County, Oregon, near the California state line. Forensic experts believe she died several months earlier, based on the condition of her body.

Forensic anthropologists say hair, bone and teeth contain stable isotopes that carry a signature based on what a person eats and drinks. Based on recent analysis of these isotopes, experts were able to narrow down Jane “Annie” Doe’s whereabouts.

According to the NCMEC, tests revealed the unidentified woman most likely came from the northeast corner of the United States and possibly moved west into the Great Lakes area, before moving father west along the northern U.S. border.

The woman was somewhere between 14 and 25 years old at the time of her death. Forensic experts estimate between 5’2” and 5’9” tall and weighed roughly 125 pounds. She had auburn or brown hair and crooked teeth; she was slightly buck-toothed with four fillings in her molars.

A forensic artist employed by the NCMEC has created a composite rendering of how she may have looked while alive.

Jane “Annie” Doe had been wearing a pink and beige waist-length coat with a belt and six pink buttons, a tan long-sleeved turtleneck blouse with a neckline zipper, Wrangler-brand jeans size misses 13-14 slim, and square-toed brown leather shoes with gold buckles. She also had a silver mother of pearl ring with the letters “AL” scratched into it, and a “friendship band” type ring with chevron scoring in the band.

A courtesy photo shows the coat found on Jane “Annie” Doe’s body in 1971. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children) A courtesy photo shows the shoes found on Jane “Annie” Doe in 1971. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children) A courtesy photo shows the ring found on Jane “Annie” Doe’s in 1971. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

“She belongs to somebody, she belongs somewhere, she belongs with family. Somebody out there is missing her,” said retired detective Sgt. Ken Selig of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office in a YouTube video posted by NCMEC.

Anyone with information about her identity, is encouraged to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1.800.THE.LOST, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541.474.5123 or the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office at 971.673.8300.

The original version of this story was first published on wwlp.com.

