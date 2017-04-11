School-wide change through simple, daily actions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bullying is a significant issue within our schools and communities both locally and nationally. The be nice. campaign strives to educate students and community members about how simply “being nice” is an effective way to promote a safe and civil environment within the school and community. By creating this awareness, we will minimize and reduce the devastating effects of bullying such as depression and suicide.
be nice. will be holding a Shop Day on their new website, where we can order be nice. swag! Go to http://beniceonline.com/ to check it out! Shop Day will be held on April 19 from 8am to 6pm. Order online, and then pick up your purchases at the new be nice. office. ADDRESS: 107 Oakes St. SE – Grand Rapids
Upcoming events
Love & Lean Walk for Mental Health
- Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan
- April 29, 8:30AM – Gathering Begins
- Zeeland East High School Soccer Field
- 9900 Riley Street – Zeeland
- All Proceeds benefit the education programs of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan
Break a Sweat for Brains 5K Run/Walk
- Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan
- April 29, 8:30AM – Gathering Begins
- Centennial Park
- 250 Central Ave. – Holland
- Proceeds benefit the education programs of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan
Stomp Out Stigma 5K Walk 2017
- Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan
- May 20, 9AM – Walk Start Starts
- Seward Parking Lot – GVSU Pew Campus Downtown Grand Rapids
- All Proceeds benefit the education programs of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan