School-wide change through simple, daily actions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bullying is a significant issue within our schools and communities both locally and nationally. The be nice. campaign strives to educate students and community members about how simply “being nice” is an effective way to promote a safe and civil environment within the school and community. By creating this awareness, we will minimize and reduce the devastating effects of bullying such as depression and suicide.

be nice. will be holding a Shop Day on their new website, where we can order be nice. swag! Go to http://beniceonline.com/ to check it out! Shop Day will be held on April 19 from 8am to 6pm. Order online, and then pick up your purchases at the new be nice. office. ADDRESS: 107 Oakes St. SE – Grand Rapids

Upcoming events

Love & Lean Walk for Mental Health

Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan

April 29, 8:30AM – Gathering Begins

Zeeland East High School Soccer Field

9900 Riley Street – Zeeland

All Proceeds benefit the education programs of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan

Break a Sweat for Brains 5K Run/Walk

Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan

April 29, 8:30AM – Gathering Begins

Centennial Park

250 Central Ave. – Holland

Proceeds benefit the education programs of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan

Stomp Out Stigma 5K Walk 2017

Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan

May 20, 9AM – Walk Start Starts

Seward Parking Lot – GVSU Pew Campus Downtown Grand Rapids

All Proceeds benefit the education programs of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

