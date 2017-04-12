Police: Man killed in crash near Rockford

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich (WOOD) — A man was killed in a single vehicle crash north of Rockford early Wednesday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

24 Hour News 8 learned that an off-duty Grand Rapids police officer reported the crash just after 2 a.m. on 14 Mile Court near Northland Drive NE in Courtland Township.

Officials with the sheriff’s department said a pickup truck hit a tree head-on. The 55-year-old driver died from his injuries.

When asked if the driver was from the area, investigators said he was “very local.”

Police closed 14 Mile Court until about 5 a.m. while they investigated the crash.. It’s unclear if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

