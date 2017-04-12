BIGGBY Coffee partners with Davenport University for a sweet deal on tuition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – BIGGBY Coffee is helping to invest in education through a new partnership with a local university. Biggby and Davenport University have teamed up to help workers save time and money as they work to complete an associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree. All Biggby employees receive a 39 percent discounted rate to go to Davenport University. Dependents and spouses will get a 20 percent discounted rate. Here’s who qualifies:

All Biggby employees including:

All BIGGBY Employees get a 39% discounted rate

Dependents and spouses get a 20% discounted rate

For pricing, programs and details on scheduling, call 800-686-1600 OR EMAIL INFO@DAVENPORT.EDU.

If you have already been accepted for admission into Davenport University, please fill out a discount application form each semester.

Online:

Eligible degree programs at Davenport University

