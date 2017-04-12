Bring Hummingbirds and Orioles to your yard this spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring is here, and the birds are singing! Bergman Power Equipment is ready for the seasonal change, and is selling beautiful bird feeders for your backyard.

The key to attracting wild birds is providing fresh seed. That’s why Bergman partners with a local company VandenBosch in Zeeland to provide seed that is fresh and without any fillers. No Milo or wheat products. Lucky for us, if you mention who saw this on eightWest, you can get a 5 pound bag of their Best Blend for FREE.

If you love Hummingbirds and Orioles, April is the month for you! See video above.

Hummingbirds arrive mid to late April

Red feeders attract hummingbirds

Feed nectar easy to make, keep it fresh

Plant red and orange flowers in your garden

Orioles often arrive around April 15

Bright orange feeders attract orioles

Tips for where to put feeders and when to look

Feed oranges, grape jelly, and meal worms

Upcoming events

Truckload Sale at Bergman Power Equipment

Mowers lowest prices of the season

April 19-22

Mother’s Day and Graduations

Unique gifts with a focus on Michigan artists

Great selection of Uncle Goose Blocks and Motawi Tile



For more information: http://www.bergmanpe.com/

