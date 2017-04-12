Crews deploy Port Sheldon buoy cam into Lake Michigan

Related Coverage Donations put Port Sheldon buoy back on the water

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County welcomed a sign of spring Wednesday, as the Port Sheldon buoy camera returned to Lake Michigan.

Crews with LimnoTech deployed the buoy cam Wednesday morning, after pulling it from the water before winter set in.

The #portsheldon buoy is now deployed for the season. @WOODTV and @davelimbaughtv8 thanks for sharing the day with us. pic.twitter.com/CiRpsnHi1v — LimnoTech (@LimnoTech) April 12, 2017

About 25 buoy cams float in the Great Lakes, monitoring conditions including wind speed, wake heights and water temperatures. They play an important role for the community, especially boaters.

“Just one guy this morning in South Haven said that the buoy saves him trips to the lake. He doesn’t live on the lake, so he uses the buoy to check conditions. He checks the buoy before getting out of bed in the morning; it saves a lot of time.

“It’s also a safety thing. NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) uses it to forecast better… to have eyes on the water and what’s going on,” explained LimnoTech project engineer Ed Verhamme.

Port Sheldon buoy launch View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Port Sheldon buoy camera rests on Lake Michigan on April 12, 2017. (LimnoTech/Twitter) LimnoTech prepares to put the Port Sheldon buoy back into Lake Michigan. (April 12, 2017) LimnoTech prepares to put the Port Sheldon buoy back into Lake Michigan. (April 12, 2017) LimnoTech prepares to put the Port Sheldon buoy back into Lake Michigan. (April 12, 2017) Crews tow the Port Sheldon buoy into Lake Michigan. (April 12, 2017)

The buoy anchored off the shore of Port Sheldon is historically the most popular buoy in the entire Great Lakes. Its recordings, which are available online for free, were viewed 30,000 times last year after community donations helped pay for its late launch.

