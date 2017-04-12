Dr. Lambert: making smiles whole again

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) If you’re someone who is uncomfortable with your smile because of a missing tooth, you should know that with today’s technology your smile can easily be made whole again – and look great! Natural looking dental implants are changing people’s lives for the better.

We have Dr. Lambert in studio today with his patient Karen to share her story. See video above, and get inspired!

In the past the only way to replace a missing tooth was with an uncomfortable removable denture or a bridge. Today, dental implants feel and look like your own teeth. Whether you are missing a single front tooth like Karen or missing all of your teeth, dental implants will allow you to look better, feel younger and to eat foods comfortably.

Millions of people are missing at least one tooth in their mouth and with today’s technology, dental implants are a natural way to regain the smile of your youth.

