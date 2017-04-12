Fact or myth with Dr. Miller

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to neck and back pain, there are a lot of myths and misconceptions out there. Here to help us clear up some of these myths up, we have our expert in neck and back pain relief Dr. Christopher Miller of Total Health Chiropractic.

MYTH #1: Injections are a safe option to relieving neck and back pain.

FACT #1: Injections can eat away bones, that’s why they are only allowed so many times a year. These can also cause infection, only to masks the pain. This issue could actually be getting worse.

MYTH #2: Neck and back pain is only caused by injury.

FACT #2: Injury is one way you can have pain, but growing old is another. There’s also disc deterioration, infection and even unlucky genes. Maybe you’ve worked with cement, and had the wrong use of the back for multiple years. This can also cause chronic back pain.

MYTH #3: Surgery is the only option to correcting the problem causing my neck and back pain.

FACT #3: There are many other treatment options that aren’t invasive or risky like surgery… Total Heath Chiropractic is transitioning to the DRX next.

