Flooding concerns grow with more rain on the way





OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — With more intermittent rain in the forecast for the weekend, emergency officials in Ottawa County are telling residents and businesses to prepare for potential flooding.

In a release on Wednesday, Ottawa County Emergency Management said it continues to monitor water levels in the Grand River and other areas in the county after heavy rain Monday night.

Storm Team 8 says a strong warm front will move through Friday night and a cold front Saturday night. Both have the potential to produce heavy rain. Most forecast models indicate between a half inch to more than 1 inch of rain will fall through Sunday.

Ottawa County emergency officials expect the Grand River to rise this weekend and say residents along the river should take precautionary measures.

“We typically see more rain in April, and when it comes within a short time period, the water levels will rise because the ground is already saturated,” Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Beth Thomas said in a release. “With the potential for more rain ahead of us this weekend, we anticipate the Grand River will continue to rise.”

Emergency officials also urge residents to avoid driving through water on the roads, even if it looks shallow. They say roads could be washed out underneath the water’s surface, making it hard to estimate how deep it is.

Officials warn that flooding can happen almost anywhere, including near small streams, creeks and basements.

Ottawa County Emergency Management provided the following tips to prepare for a flood:

Create or check your emergency supply kit, if necessary update the items in it

Protect important documents

Create an inventory of your household items, especially those in your basement, by taking pictures of them

Raise appliances, such as a washer and dryer in your basement by putting them on bricks

Check drains around home and make sure sump pumps are working

The National Weather Service released the 8-14 day precipitation outlook which shows a wet and active pattern through April 25.

