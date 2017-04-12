Free Hearing Health Care Workshop at McDonald Hearing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hearing loss seems to be more and more common these days. When you’re looking to solve your hearing issues it helps to be talking to professionals working with the latest technology. We have one of those professionals here today. Our expert in hearing loss, Dr. Pam Keenan is in with information about a special workshop at McDonald Hearing.

McDonald Hearing is hosting a Hearing Health Care Workshop in their Kentwood location. See video above.

Hearing Health Care Workshop

Ron Bowen, a “Nationally Known Hearing Aid Expert,” will be in their office on April 18, 19 & 20 Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday. During this special event, they will be offering the following FREE SERVICES:

Electronic hearing screening by their Doctor of Audiology.

Ear Scan, you will see your ear canal on a color TV Screen with the use of our new video camera. Your problem may just be wax!

Be the first to try Starkey’s new technology, Muse.â„¢ Muse which helps you better understand conversations and hear comfortably in any noisy environment, making speech more audible by keeping loud sounds comfortable and boosting soft sounds. You can also stream TV, music and more to your hearing aids!

If you currently have hearing aids, they will be cleaning and fine-tuning them at no charge.

Simply call at (616) 222-3054 to schedule your appointment! Appointments are available on a first come, first serve basis and there is no cost for these services.

Address

McDonald Hearing Services

4444 Kalamazoo SE – Kentwood

