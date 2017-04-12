Griffins top Checkers, earn home ice advantage in playoffs





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins’ win on Wednesday night meant an edge in the upcoming AHL playoffs.

Playing at Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids, the Griffins beat the Charlotte Checkers 2-1 in a shootout.

The victory means the Griffins will have the home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

They are still in a tight race with the Chicago Wolves for the Central Division title.

The Griffins play the Checkers again on Friday for their last home game of the regular season. The final game of the regular season is scheduled for Saturday versus the Admirals in Milwaukee.

