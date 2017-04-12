Grocery delivery service as easy as 1, 2, 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Wouldn’t it be nice to have your groceries arrive at your door? Well, that dream can become your reality with Meijer’s Shipt home delivery service.

For $99 per year, subscribers can get unlimited deliveries on orders of groceries – including health, beauty and baby items over $35. Alcohol is not included in the service in West Michigan.

>>Online: Meijer home delivery

The supermarket giant is partnering with a company called Shipt to make home delivery possible. See how it works in the video above!

Basically, customers input their grocery lists into the Shipt app and schedule delivery, then a shopper collects the items and delivers them. Payment is handled through the app. If the shopper has a question, they can text you to make sure they’re getting exactly what you want.

It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3, and we can’t wait to start using this app!

