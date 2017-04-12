KDPS: Man arrested in deadly Kalamazoo shooting

Related Coverage Man killed, woman hurt in shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say a man is in custody in connection with a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested Tuesday evening without incident. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday on murder and weapons charges, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

The shooting happened Monday in the 900 block of North Church Street. Bernard Andrew Kye, 22, was fatally shot and a 40-year-old woman was shot in the leg. She is expected to be OK.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

