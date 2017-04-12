Man injured in fiery Kzoo Co. crash near US-131

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) –- A Paw Paw man is in critical condition after a fiery crash on Stadium Drive over US-131 near Kalamazoo.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday in Oshtemo Township. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the 24-year-old driver was eastbound on Stadium Drive just west of US-131 when his vehicle crossed over the raised median and westbound lanes before hitting a bridge support and bursting into flames.

Ostemo Township firefighters had to pull the driver from the fiery wreckage, which came to rest in the westbound lanes of Stadium Drive.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say the driver may have suffered a medical problem, leading to the crash.

Authorities shut down westbound Stadium Drive and several on and off-ramps to US-131 at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

