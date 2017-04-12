MDEQ holding public hearing on bottled water proposal

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is anticipating a large crowd for a public hearing on a bottled-water company’s request to increase its groundwater pumping from a well in Osceola County.

MDEQ is holding a public information session from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday followed by a public hearing from 7-9 p.m. Both will be held at The University Center at Ferris State University in Big Rapids.

Nestle Waters North America, Inc. announced in November a $36 million expansion of its Ice Mountain plant in Mecosta County. As part of the expansion, the company is asking to increase the capacity of water they’re allowed to pull from its White Pines Springs site near Evart from 250 gallons to 400 gallons per minute.

The company says the increase may have minor effects on wetlands and stream flows but not enough to be harmful. Environmentalists say the proposed increase is excessive.

Nestle started its bottling operation in 2001 at a pumping rate of 150 gallons per minute, according to the state. A cumulative increase to pumping more than 200,000 gallons per day requires state approval, according to the MDEQ.

Last month, MDEQ announced it was extending the public comment deadline to April 21 at 5 p.m. to give department staff enough time to prepare the draft permit. So far, MDEQ says it has received about 50,000 comments and 340,000 signatures for a petition against the increase of water.

“Certainly we’re gonna work through this as quickly as possible, but obviously the volume of information we’re receiving both from Nestle and the public comments simply take time to get through,” said Melody Kindraka, a MDEQ public information officer.

MDEQ officials say they are still looking into if the water is going to be safe to drink, as well as if there would be a negative impact to the resources and water shed in the area. They hope to have a decision on Nestle’s application in the next couple of month.

Written comments about the project to the DEQ can be submitted by email to deq-eh@michigan.gov or by mail to:

Michigan Department of Environmental Quality

Office of Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance

P.O. Box 30241

Lansing, MI 48909-7741

—

Online:

Michigan Department of Environmental Quality-Nestle Waters North America, Inc. permit application

