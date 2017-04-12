Murder charges in 84-year-old woman’s death; son in custody

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The son of an 84-year-old woman who was killed last year is in custody on murder charges.

Barbara Bodine, 84, died on June 12, 2016 — a month and a half after she was injured in a domestic assault, according to a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office says Bodine was injured in the assault on April 24, 2016 at a house in the 5000 block of Wayne Avenue, just north of Kalamazoo. She had a head injury and was unresponsive when authorities arrived on scene.

A suspect was arrested Wednesday, the release said.

According to Kalamazoo District Court records, Bodine’s son 48-year-old Wesley Bodine was arrested on the date of the assault last year on domestic violence charges. Wednesday, he was booked in the Kalamazoo County Jail on an open murder and domestic violence charges.

Wesley Bodine has not yet been arraigned on the new charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

