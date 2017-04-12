Photos: Butterflies are Blooming at Meijer Gardens

Butterflies are Blooming, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
The Butterflies are Blooming exhibit at Federik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. (April 2017 - Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Spring is in the air and so are the butterflies at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park just outside of Grand Rapids.

Butterflies are Blooming 2017

 