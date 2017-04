KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo say a motorcyclist was killed in crash Wednesday.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Lovers Lane and East Cork Street. Authorities have shut down the intersection due to the crash. Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

Police on scene tell 24 Hour News 8 the driver of the car is cooperating.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

