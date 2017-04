GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ABC News chief meteorologist and Storm Team 8 alum Ginger Zee and her husband are getting their own TV show.

Zee and her husband Ben Aaron will be featured on “Renovation Realities: Ben and Ginger” on the DIY Network.

The series will follow the couple as they renovate their house outside of New York City with the help from their contractors.

“Renovation Realities: Ben and Ginger” premieres on Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. on DIY Network.

