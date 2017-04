WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police say a man was working on his yard when he fell into Buck Creek and accidentally drowned.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Wedgewood Drive SW around 6:15 p.m. Monday after someone found the man in Buck Creek.

Police identified him as 71-year-old Douglas Baker of Wyoming.

Officers determined Baker was doing yard work when he fell down the embankment at his home and into the creek. The water level was higher because of recent spring rains.

