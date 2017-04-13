2 charged with sexual abuse of 5-month-old

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people face charges in connection to the sexual abuse of a 5-month-old baby in Muskegon County.

Nathan Osborne was indicted on a count of conspiracy to sexually exploit a child, a count of sexual exploitation of a child, and two counts of distribution of child pornography, according to documents filed in federal court on Tuesday.

Jazmine Pacyga, 19, was arrested in February and has been ordered to stand trial on a state-level charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to Muskegon County Circuit Court records. She’s being held on a $200,000 cash or surety bond.

Authorities allege that Pacyga sexually abused the baby in February and sent live video of the act to Osborne. Osborne then allegedly created still images from the video and sent them to someone else via the internet.

Osborne is also accused of distributing another child pornography video of a separate victim, court documents show.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

