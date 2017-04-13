Body found in Muskegon Lake is missing man

Related Coverage Mom praying for ‘miracle’ to find missing son alive

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the body of a man who has been missing for months was pulled from Muskegon Lake on Thursday.

According to the Muskegon Police Department, members of the U.S. Coast Guard were training on the lake when they found the body in the water northeast of Great Lakes Marina just after noon. The Muskegon Fire Department Search and Recovery Team soon recovered the body.

Police say the remains are those of 33-year-old Daniel Van Alstine and that his body had been in the water “for some time.” He was positively identified by family.

The county coroner is working to determine the cause of death.

Van Alstine, of Muskegon, was last seen on Nov. 25, 2016, his mother told 24 Hour News 8 in January. She said he had schizophrenia and had recently injured his leg.

