HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Aero Med has been called to a two-vehicle crash in Holland Township Thursday afternoon, according to Ottawa County Dispatch.

Westbound Chicago Drive, M-121, at 112th Avenue in Holland Township is closed due to the crash, dispatchers said. Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

The extent of injures and what led up to the crash are unknown at this time.

