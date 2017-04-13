Broncos quarterbacks battle for starting position





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Western Michigan Broncos football team will wrap up spring practice this weekend, but new head coach Tim Lester is still a long way from settling on a starting quarterback.

“Being in a lot of quarterback battles as a player and as a coach, it’s like the Indy 500,” said Lester, a WMU alumnus. “You don’t make the decision after the first two laps. There’s so much more to go.”

Junior Tom Flacco, who threw just one pass last season, and redshirt sophomore and former South Christian star Jon Wassink, who has yet to play in a single collegiate game, are each hoping to take over for Zach Terrell.

“I’m really excited,” Wassink said. “I think the big thing right now is we’re both getting better and we’re just competing. That makes us … better. That’s what the coaches are just pushing us to get better individually and not worry about necessarily what the other guys doing — just compete and get better individually.”

Flacco agrees.

“Everyone’s competing for their job,” he said. “That’s what I like to think. That’s the way everyone should be thinking about it. You need to compete for your job no matter what. I felt like I was competing for a job last year.”

There is no need to choose yet.

“It’s a close match,” Lester said. “I just want to see them continue to grow as we get into red zone and goal line and two-minute, some of the things we haven’t even gotten to yet.”

So far, Flacco and Wassink have split reps, each working with and against both the first- and second-stringers.

“I think you just realize that you’re both trying to make the team better as a whole,” Wassink said. “So if both of us get better together, that makes the whole team better.”

WMU’s spring football game is scheduled for Saturday.

