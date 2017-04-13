Don’t miss the Grand Opening of Fire Hub

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The wait is almost over for the Grand Opening of FireKeepers brand new restaurant the Fire Hub, and eightWest is giving viewers a sneak peek.
In April, 2016, FireKeepers Casino Hotel and its owners, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi purchased and took possession of Fire Station #4 located on the corner of Kendall and Dickman in Battle Creek. Now, the project is well underway, opening in just a few days. Fire Hub will include a restaurant with yummy food, a food pantry, and so much more.
An exciting aspect of Fire Hub is how it will be providing several opportunities within its family of services. Along with its retail restaurant, a food pantry will work in conjunction with Patty Parker and the Food Bank of South Central Michigan. Its greenhouses will grow produce to be distributed as a free salad bar for schools in Battle Creek.
Grand Opening
The Fire Hub Grand Opening!
- FireKeepers Casino Hotel
- Wednesday, April 19
- The Fire Hub
- 175 S. Kendall St.
- Battle Creek
Pack the Pantry
- FireKeepers Casino Hotel
- Now – April 21
- Bring in two or more canned goods to the Red Hot Rewards Club and receive a drawing ticket
- Winners selected each day at 4PM
- Visit firekeeperscasino.com for details and full rules