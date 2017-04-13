Don’t miss the Grand Opening of Fire Hub

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The wait is almost over for the Grand Opening of FireKeepers brand new restaurant the Fire Hub, and eightWest is giving viewers a sneak peek.

In April, 2016, FireKeepers Casino Hotel and its owners, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi purchased and took possession of Fire Station #4 located on the corner of Kendall and Dickman in Battle Creek. Now, the project is well underway, opening in just a few days. Fire Hub will include a restaurant with yummy food, a food pantry, and so much more.

An exciting aspect of Fire Hub is how it will be providing several opportunities within its family of services. Along with its retail restaurant, a food pantry will work in conjunction with Patty Parker and the Food Bank of South Central Michigan. Its greenhouses will grow produce to be distributed as a free salad bar for schools in Battle Creek.

Grand Opening

The Fire Hub Grand Opening!

FireKeepers Casino Hotel

Wednesday, April 19

The Fire Hub

175 S. Kendall St.

Battle Creek

Pack the Pantry

FireKeepers Casino Hotel

Now – April 21

Bring in two or more canned goods to the Red Hot Rewards Club and receive a drawing ticket

Winners selected each day at 4PM

Visit firekeeperscasino.com for details and full rules

