Event to benefit Type 1 diabetes research





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids businesses and community leaders are teaming up to fight Type 1 diabetes.

More than a million Americans have the autoimmune disease — 200,000 are 20-years-old or younger.

The 19th annual Promise Celebration Gala: Unmask a Cure is being held on April 28 to raise funds to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes. Storm Team 8 meteorologist Kyle Underwood is emceeing the event.

All proceeds from the event will go towards JDRF, nonprofit that works to find a cure, prevent and treat Type 1 diabetes.

Tickets to the event are available online.

==Above, watch an interview will Matt McIntosh with JDRF, Connor Genschaw and Stuart Genschaw==

