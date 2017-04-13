Find the perfect Mother’s Day gift at Pink and Frillos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) You know those stores where every time you walk in, it always looks like a different store? “Pink and Frillos” gives their customers exactly that. It’s a place that always has new, cute things on the shelves – and you keep going back for that very reason.

With Mother’s Day being just a few weeks away, it’s the perfect time to stop by and check out all the unique items Pink and Frillos has to offer. You won’t find their stuff anywhere else! See video above.

The store is only open on Thursdays from 10am to 6pm, and Saturdays, 10am to 4pm.

Anniversary event

Pink and Frillos

Saturday, April 15th

Celebrate the store’s one year anniversary

10am to 4

Special deals, giveaways, sweet treats and a whole lot more!

12810 Lincoln Lake Ave NE – Gowen

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

