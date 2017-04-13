Former Kentwood mayor to replace ex-commissioner facing charge

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood has announced its replacement for a former commissioner who allegedly threatened a resident who accused him of drinking before a commission meeting.

Former Kentwood mayor Richard Clanton will fill the seat once held by Steven Redmond.

Redmond resigned earlier this year following the Oct. 19 incident. He’s charged with malicious use of telecommunication services in connection to the alleged threat, which authorities say he made from a Grand Rapids bar after taking a sick half day from his job at the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Before the meeting, Redmond and the resident got into a heated exchange when she called him to voice opposition to a proposed road project.

Clanton was among 16 residents who interviewed for the opening. The commission voted for his appointment Tuesday.

Clanton previously served as commissioner and mayor of Kentwood for more than 20 years. Clanton is currently the chief executive officer of United Methodist Community House and previously worked at Loeks Theatres Inc., YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids and Sears, Roebuck & Co.

