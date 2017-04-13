Give your outdoor kitchen a work out this spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is the time of year when many of us like to unofficially close down our kitchens!  To clarify… we mean our “indoor” kitchens! When the weather warms up, often our grills get more of a work out than our stoves and ovens.

Although, cooking outdoors doesn’t have to just mean a simple grill. We recently discovered some amazing outdoor kitchen options through our friends at Harder and Warner Landscaping and Garden Center!

Give the team at Harder and Warner a call for a look at some of the design and style options. They will work with any size, space, or budget.

Contact

Harder and Warner Landscaping & Garden Center 

 

