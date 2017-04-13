Goodwill and SpartanNash team up to make a difference

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With earth day less than two weeks away, you may be looking for ways to get out and make a difference in the community. We had Jill Wallace and Meredith Gremel in studio to talk about a special partnership between Goodwill and SpartanNash.

Saturday, April 22nd and Sunday, April 23rd donations can be brought to any of the Goodwill stores and donors will receive a coupon to use at any SpartanNash store. Including any Family Fare, D&W, or Forest Hills Food location.

The coupon include $10 off a purchase of $25 or more, as well as $1.00 off a purchase to use for Full Circle cleaning products and $1.50 off for a Full Circle breakfast item of $3.99 or more.

The partnership between Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids and SpartanNash is in its seventh year. They’ve actually now expanded the partnership to include 80 grocery stores in North Dakota, South Dakota, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Since 2011 SpartanNash customers and associates have diverted 121,500 pounds of donations to Goodwill, converting to 26,000 hours of community service and towards Goodwill’s mission of providing employment.

We also have 10 schools participating this year that have donation bins inside their schools making it easy for them to donate and raise money. List of schools below.

Many are using this as a fundraiser. Every 40 bags that are collected, $25 is given to the schools. The schools with the most bags donated will get an additional $250.00

Participating SpartanNash stores:

Breton Village D&W 1814 Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids

Cascade D&W 6425 28th St. SE in Cascade

Gaslight Village D&W 2181 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids

Knapp D&W 2022 Apple Orchard Ave. in Grand Rapids

Breton Meadows Family Fare 4325 Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids

Fulton Heights Family Fare 1415 E. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids

Leonard Family Fare 1225 Leonard St. NE in Grand Rapids

Northland Dr. Family Fare 5241 Northland Dr. NE in Grand Rapids

Rockford Family Fare 201 Marcell Dr. NE in Rockford

Forest Hills Foods 4668 Cascade Road SE in Grand Rapids

Caledonia D&W 9375 Cherry Valley Ave. SE in Caledonia

Burlingame Family Fare 2900 Burlingame Ave. SW in Wyoming

Byron Center Family Fare 2245 84th St. SW in Byron Center

Georgetown Family Fare 6480 28th Ave. in Hudsonville

Grandville Family Fare 3960 44th St. SW in Grandville

Hudsonville Family Fare 5221 Cherry Ave. in Hudsonville

Jenison Family Fare 1965 Baldwin St. in Jenison

Kentwood Family Fare 6127 Kalamazoo SE in Kentwood

Lake Michigan Dr. Family Fare 2755 Lake Michigan Dr. NW in Grand Rapids

Metro Family Fare 2275 Health Drive SW in Wyoming

Rogers Plaza Family Fare 1148 28th St. SW in Wyoming

Sparta Family Fare 565 S. State St. in Sparta

School that are participating:

Ada Vista Elementary School

City Middle School

Kenowa Hills Marching Band

Parkview Elementary

Crossroads Middle School

Grandville Schools:

East Elementary

West Elementary

Cummings Elementary

Grandville Middle School

Grandville High School

